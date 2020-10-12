Advertisement

Early voting begins Tuesday

Texans can head out to the polls to cast their ballot for the local and presidential election when early voting sites in Webb County open on Tuesday.
Early voting
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
We hear from the community about whether they will be heading to the polls early.

“Yes, i’m ready to go and vote,” said Juan Perez.

Some are even heading out earlier to send in their ballots through mail.

Through the many elections that they have experienced, some say they’ve never seen an election season like this. They consider voting to be highly important.

“We have to do what we have to do and we have to vote,” said Glenda Borobencher.

The Webb County Elections Office reported about 3,000 new registered voters since the 2018 election.

Some voters are undecided but say their decision will be impacted by current events, especially when it comes to the presidential election.

“Right now I haven’t decided because i’m looking at the debates and everything,” said one undecided voter. “There isn’t going to be second debate or something like that.”

Many tell us they’re excited to exercise their right to vote and are eager to have a say in who will be taking local, state, and federal office.

“Yes, i’m gonna go early voting,” said Armando Gonzalez. “I don’t trust the mail but i’m still going to vote.”

Early voting in Webb County begins October 13th and ends October 30th.

Election Day is November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

