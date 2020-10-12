Eight-liner businesses shut down for not following health guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several businesses are shutdown this week for allegedly not following the safety guidelines.

During Friday’s media briefing, investigator Joe Baeza said certain eight-liner businesses or maquinitas were in violation of not following the state law.

The issues they see with these businesses is that some are paying out in cash.

Aside from that, some are disregarding the safety measures mandated by the city.

This week, officials shut down several of these businesses.

Baeza says, “We did wind up closing several eight-liner businesses after they were inspected during an ongoing investigation. The common threats were that they were not following any of the COVID-19 previsions. Many of them were not socially distancing, all the machines were open and available for them to go and play. There was no temperature check upon them entering the business.”

Baeza goes on to say that some of them did not have the requirement of having contact tracing information gathered when entering the business.

They urge the public to notify them if they see a business who is not following the city or state mandated guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.