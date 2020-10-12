Family seraching for missing soldier in Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An American family has expanded the search for their son across the border into Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, in hopes of finding a missing U.S. soldier who was last seen more than two months ago at Fort Bliss base in El Paso.

Robert and Patricia Halliday, parents of U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Halliday, handed out flyers with a picture of their son in Ciudad Juarez on Friday after receiving information that the soldier had been seen at the Mexican border.

Richard Halliday has been missing since July 24th when he was last seen by soldiers at the Fort Bliss base in El Paso, Texas.

The 21-year-old soldier had been reprimanded for violation by his unit, the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, according to local media.

Halliday’s family filed a missing person’s report with the local attorney general’s office.

