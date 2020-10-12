Former UISD educator arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A former UISD teacher and girls basketball coach convicted in a sexual assault charge seven years ago is arrested again.

Javier Reyes was sentenced in the case back in 2013. At the time, Reyes signed a plea to not serve any jail time.

He was on a ten year probation, set to pay $2,500 in fines, hand over his teaching certificate, and register as a sex offender.

However this past week, Reyes was arrested again on three warrants for violation of sex offenders duty to register.

Authorities say he had social media accounts and also set up an email that he never reported to authorities.

