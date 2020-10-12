Advertisement

Fourteen-year-old gets surprise truck parade

Over 20 trucks lined up to celebrate one boy’s big day!
Truck drivers celebrate Santiago Uvalle's 14th birthday
Truck drivers celebrate Santiago Uvalle's 14th birthday(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local child got the birthday gift of a lifetime.

On Saturday afternoon, a parade of trucks filed down the road in honor of Santiago Uvalle, who was celebrating his 14th birthday.

We’re told trucks are a shared interest between Santiago and his dad.

In total, more than 20 trucks took part in the parade.

A big happy birthday to Santiago and what a great celebration to have on his big day!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Family seraching for missing soldier in Mexico

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents of U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Halliday handed out flyers with a picture of their son in Ciudad Juarez after receiving information that the soldier had been seen at the border.

Local

LISD to provide COVID-19 surveillance testing to atheltes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The clinics will take place on Monday, Oct. 12, and then again on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Local

Health department stresses the importance of the flu shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says it’s extremely important to get your vaccine this season to avoid complications with the flu as well as other health issues.

Local

UISD and Special Olympics provide Healthy Leap Kits to students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Special Olympics provided 132 total bags for its participating students that included a smart bracelet health tracker, water bottle, sunscreen bottle, hand sanitizer bottle, and a bag.

Latest News

Local

Eight-liner businesses shut down for not following health guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police discovered that the businesses were not following any of the COVID-19 previsions including social distancing and or temperature checks.

Local

LISD continues to phase in students for in-class instruction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for all kinder students

Local

CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of drugs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized millions of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, and meth during two separate enforcement actions.

Local

Two injured in Saturday morning accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials say two people in their 20s were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Local

Resident asking for community’s help locating stolen decoration

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Group of individuals discovered in the river during president support rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording