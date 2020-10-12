Fourteen-year-old gets surprise truck parade
Over 20 trucks lined up to celebrate one boy’s big day!
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local child got the birthday gift of a lifetime.
On Saturday afternoon, a parade of trucks filed down the road in honor of Santiago Uvalle, who was celebrating his 14th birthday.
We’re told trucks are a shared interest between Santiago and his dad.
In total, more than 20 trucks took part in the parade.
A big happy birthday to Santiago and what a great celebration to have on his big day!
