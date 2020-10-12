Fourteen-year-old gets surprise truck parade

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local child got the birthday gift of a lifetime.

On Saturday afternoon, a parade of trucks filed down the road in honor of Santiago Uvalle, who was celebrating his 14th birthday.

We’re told trucks are a shared interest between Santiago and his dad.

In total, more than 20 trucks took part in the parade.

A big happy birthday to Santiago and what a great celebration to have on his big day!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.