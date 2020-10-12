Advertisement

Group of individuals discovered in the river during president support rally

Three men and a woman were seen wandering in the river during a rally supporting President Trump
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of people are seen swimming in the Rio Grande during a President Trump support rally along the riverbanks over the weekend and it was all caught n camera.

On Saturday, three men and a woman were seen wandering in the river. It’s not exactly sure what they were doing in the water; however, they were seen heading back into Mexico.

Federal agents were also seen in that footage.

Border Patrol issued a statement regarding the situation saying marine units encountered a group in the river but no case was filed because the individuals never made it onto U.S. soil.

We were told they were allegedly attempting to cross into the country.

They do confirm that agents seen in the video approaching the group of people were indeed Border Patrol agents responding to the scene.

