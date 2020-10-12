Advertisement

Health department stresses the importance of the flu shot

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Department says its recent influenza drive-thru was extremely successful, and more could be on the way.

Last month people lined up bright and early outside the health department to receive their free influenza shot.

The Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says it’s extremely important to get your vaccine this season to avoid complications with the flu and other issues associated with it also to avoid hospitalizations.

He says, especially now people need to be more proactive in getting the vaccine.

Chamberlain says “With our ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We need to make sure we have all available space for anyone who might be complicated with COVID. We don’t have an effective antiviral or vaccine to prevent COVID19. But we can prevent influenza by getting your influenza vaccine.”

In total over 18,000 vaccines have been administered in our community.

Just this past week alone 5,000 vaccines were given out to the public.

