LISD continues to phase in students for in-class instruction

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district continues to phase in students from other grade levels.
LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for kinder at all of its elementary schools.
Also, seniors will have their first day of in-person instruction at all district high schools.
The students heading back to class are only those whose parents opted for in-class learning.
Parents still have the option of sending their kids to campus or continuing with remote learning.
