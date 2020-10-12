Advertisement

LISD continues to phase in students for in-class instruction

LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for all kinder students
File photo: First day of school for LISD
File photo: First day of school for LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district continues to phase in students from other grade levels.

LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for kinder at all of its elementary schools.

Also, seniors will have their first day of in-person instruction at all district high schools.

The students heading back to class are only those whose parents opted for in-class learning.

Parents still have the option of sending their kids to campus or continuing with remote learning.

