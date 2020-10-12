LISD to provide COVID-19 surveillance testing to atheltes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo ISD athletes will be able to take part in a COVID-19 surveillance testing.

The school district is encouraging its athletes, parents, and the general public to take advantage of an upcoming COVID-19 surveillance testing.

The clinics are scheduled to take place at Shirley Field from on Monday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Next Sunday, October 18th it will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is conducted onsite on the day of testing.

The testing is opened to the public and will be conducted as a drive-through clinic.

