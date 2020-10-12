Advertisement

Monday forecast

Not as Hot Tuesday, still quite warm after morning clouds. Hot midweek, cooler Friday.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An air mass from the Great Plains is moving south into south Texas.

The atmosphere is too dry and warm aloft for more than a thin deck of stratus clouds to form toward and during Tuesday morning. The dry air aloft will stir in, mixing away the low cloud deck by midday. Temperatures will not be as hot as the last several days, but still quite warm in the afternoon. Hot air will expand northeast into south Texas from northern Mexico Wednesday and Thursday. A more noticeable change in the weather will be felt Friday as a cooler Great Plains air mass arrives. Warmer air will quickly build back into our area during the weekend.

I’m expecting clouds toward and during Tuesday morning, low in the upper 60′s. Clearing and warm Tuesday afternoon, highs in the upper 80′s to around 90. Sunny and hot Wednesday and Thursday, high in the mid to upper 90′s. Mostly cloudy and cooler Friday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the high 70′s. Sunny Saturday, highs in the high 80′s. Sunny Sunday and Monday, highs in the 90′s Sunday, around 90 Monday.

