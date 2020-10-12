National Night Out takes mascot dance contest virtual

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic rages on, many events are cancelled but others have found a way to still keep the public engaged.

Traditionally, during National Night Out local law enforcement agencies get agency mascots together for a dance contest.

Since this year’s event had to be canceled, the dance contest has gone virtual.

The public can vote for your favorite dancer by liking the video on the Laredo Police Department Facebook page.

The agency with the most likes will take the crown!

