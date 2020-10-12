Advertisement

National Night Out takes mascot dance contest virtual

The public can vote for your favorite dancer by liking the video on the Laredo Police Department Facebook page and the agency with the most likes will take the crown.
Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic rages on, many events are cancelled but others have found a way to still keep the public engaged.

Traditionally, during National Night Out local law enforcement agencies get agency mascots together for a dance contest.

Since this year’s event had to be canceled, the dance contest has gone virtual.

The public can vote for your favorite dancer by liking the video on the Laredo Police Department Facebook page.

The agency with the most likes will take the crown!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fourteen-year-old gets surprise truck parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Over 20 trucks rolled on down the road for Santiago Uvalle, who was celebrating his 14th birthday over the weekend.

State

Family seraching for missing soldier in Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents of U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Halliday handed out flyers with a picture of their son in Ciudad Juarez after receiving information that the soldier had been seen at the border.

Local

LISD to provide COVID-19 surveillance testing to atheltes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The clinics will take place on Monday, Oct. 12, and then again on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Local

Health department stresses the importance of the flu shot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says it’s extremely important to get your vaccine this season to avoid complications with the flu as well as other health issues.

Latest News

Local

UISD and Special Olympics provide Healthy Leap Kits to students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Special Olympics provided 132 total bags for its participating students that included a smart bracelet health tracker, water bottle, sunscreen bottle, hand sanitizer bottle, and a bag.

Local

Eight-liner businesses shut down for not following health guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police discovered that the businesses were not following any of the COVID-19 previsions including social distancing and or temperature checks.

Local

LISD continues to phase in students for in-class instruction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for all kinder students

Local

CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of drugs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized millions of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, and meth during two separate enforcement actions.

Local

Two injured in Saturday morning accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials say two people in their 20s were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Local

Resident asking for community’s help locating stolen decoration

Updated: 6 hours ago
6a newscast recording