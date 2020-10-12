Never was a cloudy day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another warm and sunny week in south Texas!

On Monday, we’ll start off in the low to mid 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees, making for a very warm and humid Columbus Day.

This will stay in the mid 90s for most of the week.

On Tuesday, we are looking at a high of 94 degrees and the same will go for Wednesday.

We’ll see little to no cloud coverage which will make it feel a lot hotter if you are out and about.

Now things will start to change on Thursday; we’ll see a high of 96 degrees during the day but overnight we’ll drop to the mid 60s.

On Friday we’ll see a much needed breezy day in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.

We could see some slight chances of rain but nothing too big.

These cooler temperatures will be short lived; on Saturday and Sunday we’re looking to shoot back up to the 80s and near 90s.

So we are starting to see some slight changes and hopefully it’s a sign of what’s to come.

