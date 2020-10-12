PILLAR offering free HIV tests to the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is offering HIV testing this week.

From Monday to Wednesday and then again on October 19th and 20th, PILLAR will be offering the tests in their office.

They are asking the public to come by between 9 in the morning until noon.

According to HIV.gov over one million people in the U.S. are living with HIV today.

About 14% of them, or 1 in 7, don’t know it and need testing.

If you have any questions, feel free to call them at 956-615-6953.

