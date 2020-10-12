Advertisement

Railroad employee injured after falling off rail car

Fire officials say the 26-year-old man sustained a leg injury and was transported to the hospital
MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local first responders help render aid to an injured railroad employee.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened at around 7 p.m. Sunday night on I-35 near mile marker 12.

Paramedics arrived and discovered a 26-year-old Union Pacific employee who had fallen off his railcar and suffered a leg injury.

Crews needed to use a utility terrain vehicle to reach the man.

He had no other injuries and was taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

