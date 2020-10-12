Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer on I-35 has caused a temporary closure.

The accident happened on the northbound lanes right in front of Sames Dealership causing a partial closure of northbound I-35 at Mann Road.

Both the on ramp and off ramp to northbound I-35 are closed temporarily while the trailer is moved from the guard railing.

Please use alternate routes of travel and expect delays.

