Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35

The accident happened on the northbound lanes right in front of Sames Dealership causing a partial closure of northbound I-35 at Mann Road.
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer on I-35 has caused a temporary closure.

The accident happened on the northbound lanes right in front of Sames Dealership causing a partial closure of northbound I-35 at Mann Road.

Both the on ramp and off ramp to northbound I-35 are closed temporarily while the trailer is moved from the guard railing.

Please use alternate routes of travel and expect delays.

