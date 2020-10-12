Advertisement

Two injured in Saturday morning accident

Officials say two people in their 20s were taken to the hospital in serious condition
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An early morning accident is reported in central Laredo over the weekend.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews were called out to the intersection of Chihuahua and Hendricks.

Although its reported as a motor vehicle accident it’s unclear at this time what led up to it.

Officials say two people between the ages of 20 to 25 years old were at the scene.

Both were treated and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Eight-liner businesses shut down for not following health guidelines

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police discovered that the businesses were not following any of the COVID-19 previsions including social distancing and or temperature checks.

Local

LISD continues to phase in students for in-class instruction

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for all kinder students

Local

CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of drugs

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized millions of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, and meth during two separate enforcement actions.

Local

Resident asking for community’s help locating stolen decoration

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Local

Group of individuals discovered in the river during president support rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Group of individuals discovered in the river during president support rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Three men and a woman were seen wandering in the river during a rally supporting President Trump that was held over the weekend.

Local

Railroad employee injured after falling off rail car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Fire officials say the 26-year-old man sustained a leg injury and was transported to the hospital.

Local

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief discusses border wall status

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief Hudak says the border wall will be a gamechanger because right now there is no barrier between our agents and other threats across the border.

Local

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief discusses border wall status

Updated: 3 hours ago
Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief discusses border wall status

Local

City and county to be closed for Columbus Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
All City of Laredo and Webb County offices will re-open on Tuesday, October 13th.