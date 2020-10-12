UISD and Special Olympics provide Healthy Leap Kits to students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is teaming up with the Special Olympics for a new program.

Last week, United ISD announced that its students with disabilities and the Unified Champion Schools Partners are working together for the Healthy Leap Program.

For this project, Special Olympics provided 132 total bags for its participating students that included a smart bracelet health tracker, water bottle, sunscreen bottle, hand sanitizer bottle, and a bag.

These healthy Leap kits will allow the students to continue to stay active and learn more about the importance of exercise and a healthy diet.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.