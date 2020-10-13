AMC warning investors that it could be out of money

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -AMC Theatres is warning moviegoers that it could run out of money by the end of this year or early next year if the pandemic continues.

The world’s largest theater chain says that’s because of the reduced slate of blockbusters in the fourth quarter and no significant increases in movie attendance.

AMC says as of October 9th, it had reopened 494 of its nearly 600 U.S. theaters, at a seating capacity between 20 and 40 percent.

Even so, attendance is down 85 percent compared to last year.

The company said it has two ways out of its cash crunch.

Either more customers need to buy tickets, or it will have to find new ways to borrow money.

