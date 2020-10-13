City continues efforts for community to fill out 2020 Census

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You still have time to make sure you’re counted in the 2020 Census.

The City of Laredo continues its efforts to increase the self-response rate.

Last week, Laredo’s city council provided updates on the 2020 Census.

The gateway city and Webb County’s self-response rates are significantly behind those of the state of Texas and the nation as a whole.

“As of today, Laredo is at a 54.1% self-response rate, Webb County is at 52%," said Tina Martinez, director of Community Development Department.

The self-response rates for Texas and the U.S. are above 60%.

To help fill the gap, the city initiated multiple campaigns including city versus county competitions, giveaways, and mobile pop-up information centers.

Another helping hand is the recent nationwide deadline extension. A U.S. district judge ordered that data collection will continue through October 31st.

Although this applies to all states, the extra days will help local governments increase their counts.

“We just want to remind the community to continue responding to the census. Your response informs over $675 billion distributed to schools, clinics, roads and more.”

The census only happens once every 10 years but it has major implications from allocating federal funds to local governments to determining the number of seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives to counting the population.

Laredo’s jumping from 236,000 in 2010 to an estimated 262,000 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“If you haven’t filled out the census, fill out the census. Your response does count.”

You can fill out the census by going online to my2020census.Gov or by calling 844-330-2020.

As a reminder, it does not ask for your immigration status and you can respond in English or Spanish.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.