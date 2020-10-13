City encourages residents to take part in low-risk Halloween activities this year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With Halloween almost a couple of weeks away, many ghouls and goblins have been wondering if they can take part in the annual festivities because of COVID-19.

Although the City of Laredo will not be canceling the holiday, they do discourage high-risk activities which include, trick-or-treating, parties, and or haunted houses.

Instead, they are encouraging residents to take part in low-risk activities with your kids such as carving pumpkins, decorating your home, having a candy scavenger hunt, and or watching scary movies indoors.

When asking our City Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain about what the city is planning on doing, he said that Halloween for this year is still a very high risk which is why they are encouraging residents to find safe ways to celebrate.

If you do happen to go out for Halloween, health officials encourage trick-or-treaters to wear a facemask that covers both your nose and mouth, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and of course stay home if you are not feeling well.

City releases guidelines for Halloween (City of Laredo)

