Early voting kicks off in the Lone Star State

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tuesday is the first day of early voting in the State of Texas.

Election officials say they are expecting a record turnout and early voting, based on mail-in ballots, which is already at a historic pace.

To ease long lines and coronavirus concerns, Texas counties will track polling place wait times and post those on their websites.

Social distancing will also be enforced but while election officials encourage voters to wear masks, they cannot mandate voters wear one.

Early voting in Texas will run through October 30th, four days before the November 3rd presidential election.

If you plan on hitting the polls in Webb County, there are several places where you can vote early.

The Billy Hall Administrative Building, Finley Elementary, and the Laredo Fire Department on Del Mare are just a few early voting sites.

For a complete list of sites, you can click here.

