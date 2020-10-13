Advertisement

Early voting kicks off in the Lone Star State

Social distancing will be enforced but while election officials encourage voters to wear masks, they cannot mandate voters wear one
Laredoans line up outside the Laredo Fire Department building on Del Mar
Laredoans line up outside the Laredo Fire Department building on Del Mar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tuesday is the first day of early voting in the State of Texas.

Election officials say they are expecting a record turnout and early voting, based on mail-in ballots, which is already at a historic pace.

To ease long lines and coronavirus concerns, Texas counties will track polling place wait times and post those on their websites.

Social distancing will also be enforced but while election officials encourage voters to wear masks, they cannot mandate voters wear one.

Early voting in Texas will run through October 30th, four days before the November 3rd presidential election.

If you plan on hitting the polls in Webb County, there are several places where you can vote early.

The Billy Hall Administrative Building, Finley Elementary, and the Laredo Fire Department on Del Mare are just a few early voting sites.

For a complete list of sites, you can click here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

When October goes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As October moves along, we are still waiting for our first major cold front of the fall.

News

Retention payment approved for UISD employees

Updated: 9 hours ago
A one time payment will go out on December 7th to full-time employees who have been with the district since October 30th and remain employed through to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Local mask makers make donation to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
Volunteers from the Laredo Economic Development Corporation, using the hashtag “We’ve Got You Covered” have been sewing reusable masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for essential and vulnerable members of the community.

News

City continues efforts for community to fill out 2020 Census

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The gateway city and Webb County’s self-response rates are significantly behind those of the state of Texas and the nation as a whole.

Latest News

News

Local shelter continues to help victims during the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
Staff from Casa De Misercodia says they may receive many calls, but not enough people have actually come to the shelter in-person for additional help, which they think may be because of the pandemic.

News

Local bar reopens after shutdown

Updated: 11 hours ago
Over the weekend, KGNS caught up with the Bar Nido owner and bartenders to see how they’re preparing for their re-re-opening during COVID-19.

News

PILLAR offering free HIV tests to the public

Updated: 13 hours ago
According to HIV.gov over one million people in the U.S. are living with HIV today and about 14% of them, or 1 in 7, don’t know it and need testing.

News

Early voting begins Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Texans can head out to the polls to cast their ballot for the local and presidential election when early voting sites in Webb County open on Tuesday.

News

Monday forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Not as Hot Tuesday, still quite warm after morning clouds. Hot midweek, Cooler Friday.

News

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35

Updated: 15 hours ago
The accident happened on the northbound lanes right in front of Sames Dealership causing a partial closure of northbound I-35 at Mann Road.