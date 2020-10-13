Advertisement

Federal judge upholds Abbot’s mail in ballot order

Critics say the governor’s order is discriminatory and aims to suppress votes
Mail in ballot for the State of Texas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A federal judge is saying not so fast to Governor Greg Abbott blocking his order calling for reduced places where voters drop off mail ballots during early voting.

Abbott’s order limited the number of drop-off locations to only one per county including big cities in Texas.

The order also emphasized that poll watchers may observe ballot deliveries.

However, critics, like Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says it’s discriminatory and aims to suppress votes.

The Congresswoman says, “Can you imagine someone that is disabled or someone that is a senior citizen or unable to travel distance or unable to get any kind of transportation, but has a clerk’s office near to them.”

In a Tweet, Governor Gregg Abbott says, critics falsely claimed that my order limited voting, to the contrary it expanded voting by adding more days.

Texas law has always allowed one county location for mail-in ballots.

Republicans and other proponents of the order say the reduced drop-off sites enhanced election security.

Opponents are now asking the fifth circuit to lift the judgment of the lower court’s decision.

