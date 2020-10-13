First day of early voting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting has begun and the polls were busy Tuesday morning with many lining up to cast their votes for local, state, and federal representatives.

Before sunrise, it was already busy at the polling sites.

Outside of the Laredo Fire Department Headquarters, many stood in line to wait their turn.

“This is one of the most important elections in my lifetime and I’ve been voting for a long time,” said Oscar Campos.

Many say this wasn’t their first election cycle, but it was certainly a first for how many came out to vote.

“I’ve never seen a line like this,” said one voter. “Usually I would go straight in and vote on early voting.”

With 8 propositions and several districts on the ballots, people in line say they want their voices heard.

“We have to get our senate, we have to get our congress, and we have to get a president so it’s very important and we have to get our local,” said Ricardo Gutierrez.

Some voters say they even expect the week to be as busy as Tuesday and leave the community with this message.

“It’s a very important election and we definitely need some change so get out and vote,” said Megan Perez.

Because it’s in the middle of the pandemic, many have the option to stay inside their vehicles to avoid close contact to cast their votes in a safe space.

Regardless who you go for and your stance, let your voice be heard and head over and vote.

Early voting continues until Friday, October 30th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.