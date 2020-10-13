Hospital rate formula change goes into effect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The new formula to calculate the COVID hospitalization rate in counties throughout the state goes into effect on Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s briefing, City of Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain said despite the official start date being on Wednesday, the state has already updated the rates to reflects the change as of Sunday afternoon.

The hospitalization rate will be the percentage of total number of COVID-19 patients admitted in relation to the total hospital capacity, whereas the previous formula based it off the total hospital census.

According to Chamberlain, Tuesday’s hospitalization rate of 13.8 is also a reflection of the change.

Starting Wednesday, the city and county will need to remain below 15% for 7 days to open bars or expand the capacity at local businesses.

