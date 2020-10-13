Local bar reopens after shutdown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Counties in the state of Texas can start reopening bars this week, but according to Governor Abbott’s order it’s only for qualifying communities and Webb County isn’t one of them.

Despite the order, local bars are reopening, but in a different way.

Over the weekend, KGNS caught up with the Bar Nido owner and bartenders to see how they’re preparing for their re-re-opening during COVID-19.

As staff preps for the night, they wear masks and gloves, just one of the new health measures in place.

“We’re definitely aiming to be the safest bar in Laredo right now.”

Bartender Selina Agredano says ahead of opening night they spent three days sanitizing, prepping, and learning a whole new protocol.

Something she hopes customers keep in mind.

“This is a new experience for all of us, bartenders and our guests included so it’s kind of work with us and the new rules we have, I’m pretty sure we’re not going to be the only ones enforcing these rules. They’re going to be everywhere we go, and we have such a great nightlife going on and I feel like people appreciate it and in order for that to keep thriving they really have at accommodate new things going on in order for us to survive.”

Other measures include hand sanitizer bottles at all entrances and bar tops, signage explaining the mask rule, and social distancing.

“Tables in the outdoor area are kept six feet apart that way customers can enjoy time with their friends and family in a safe manner.”

Safety and awareness are two of the main ingredients to opening bars during a pandemic.

However, in the state of Texas that’s not quite enough.

A new order from Governor Greg Abbott allows bars in qualifying counties to open up to 50% capacity.

Webb County doesn’t meet the criteria, so local bar owners like Jaime Campos are taking a different approach.

“We applied for a food and beverage permit, we are shifting almost towards the restaurant side. The thing about Bar Nido is we got really lucky, we do have food trucks on site so we’re kind of leaning on them to keep the sales of food, and then we can maintain that 50/50 percentage so we can stay open under that food and beverage permit we applied for.”

Campos tells us they’re all eager to get back to making money after months of being shutdown.

“We did apply for the PPP loan, but we did get that grant from the government but it was definitely not enough, that was only for two and a half months and we have been shut down for six, so it has been very difficult.”

With a potential second wave around the corner, Campos says all they can do it remain optimistic.

“People have kind of gotten a grasp of how to deal with the virus so I think if they just keep doing what they’re doing. I think we’ll be alright.”

They encourage everyone to stop by, have a drink and some food, and of course remain safe.

Bar Nido, which is located inside the Golondrina Food Truck Park, is open from Thursday through Sunday.

They’re only letting in 100 customers at a time.

If you are seen without mask inside, you will be asked to leave.

You can find them on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram for more details on their hours.

