Local mask makers make donation to school

Volunteers from the Laredo Economic Development Corporation, using the hashtag “We’ve Got You Covered” have been sewing reusable masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for essential and vulnerable members of the community.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local grassroots movement has got you covered for the pandemic.

Volunteers from the Laredo Economic Development Corporation, using the hashtag “We’ve Got You Covered" have been sewing non-medical grade reusable masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for essential and vulnerable members of the community.

They donated over a thousand masks for students and staff at the United Independent School District on Monday.

David Gonzalez, the associate superintendent provided a bit of background and explained the value of such a donation.

“The idea came about as a development to promoting business, and if anything, we’re in the business of educating kids, students. So, by doing so, we’re promoting the fact that students can wear the masks for their safety, and more than anything, the well-being, and continued learning while being at school.”

Officials with the district expressed their thanks for the generous donation.

