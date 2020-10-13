Local officials address long voting lines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With so many people heading to the voting sites local city, county, and health officials address the long lines at the polls.

Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino is reminding the public to vote in a “safe manner.”

Doctor Trevino encourages people to have a plan and choose a voting location before heading out.

Some recommendations include bringing your own pencil and using the curbside voting.

Check ahead though, because there are only certain locations where this is available.

“The curbside voting sites are Billy Hall Administrative, 1110 Washington Street; Laredo Fire Department, 616 E. Del Mar Boulevard; City Hall Annex Building, 1102 Bob Bullock Loop.”

Curbside voting is strongly encouraged for voters over 65 years of age or individuals with a disability.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.