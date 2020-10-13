Local shelter continues to help victims during the pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Domestic violence is an on-going issue, no matter where you live, how old you are, or what color your skin may be, anyone can be a victim.

Many calls have been made to the only domestic violence shelter within the 80 mile radius of Laredo.

It’s a typical day for Casa De Misericordia staff who answers phone calls from people and families trying to get away from their domestic violence situations.

The Laredo Police Department says they got about 4,903 calls just this year.

Staff from Casa De Misercodia says they may receive many calls, but not enough people have actually come to the shelter in-person for additional help.

They think one of the main reasons people aren’t showing up is because of the pandemic.

Nena Arambula, the shelter administrator, says they are taking all of the COVID safety precautions needed to keep everyone safe.

“We’re not doubling up people in the rooms, we have plenty hygiene supplies necessary. We’re keeping our place well sanitized so we want everyone to feel comfortable to come in and have everything they need.”

Another reason they believe families aren’t seeking help is because families with children might not know they have resources to continue their education.

They want the community to know they have resources available. They have socially distanced desks with laptops, along with chalk boards. They are passionate about helping those and say they will work with you based on your needs and wants.

Casa De Misercordia welcomes everyone and anyone.

If you are a victim are in need of help you can call Casa De Misercordia, their number is 712-9591, or the Laredo police at 795-2800.

