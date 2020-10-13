Advertisement

Local shelter continues to help victims during the pandemic

Staff from Casa De Misercodia says they may receive many calls, but not enough people have actually come to the shelter in-person for additional help, which they think may be because of the pandemic.
Casa De Misericordia
Casa De Misericordia(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Domestic violence is an on-going issue, no matter where you live, how old you are, or what color your skin may be, anyone can be a victim.

Many calls have been made to the only domestic violence shelter within the 80 mile radius of Laredo.

It’s a typical day for Casa De Misericordia staff who answers phone calls from people and families trying to get away from their domestic violence situations.

The Laredo Police Department says they got about 4,903 calls just this year.

Staff from Casa De Misercodia says they may receive many calls, but not enough people have actually come to the shelter in-person for additional help.

They think one of the main reasons people aren’t showing up is because of the pandemic.

Nena Arambula, the shelter administrator, says they are taking all of the COVID safety precautions needed to keep everyone safe.

“We’re not doubling up people in the rooms, we have plenty hygiene supplies necessary. We’re keeping our place well sanitized so we want everyone to feel comfortable to come in and have everything they need.”

Another reason they believe families aren’t seeking help is because families with children might not know they have resources to continue their education.

They want the community to know they have resources available. They have socially distanced desks with laptops, along with chalk boards. They are passionate about helping those and say they will work with you based on your needs and wants.

Casa De Misercordia welcomes everyone and anyone.

If you are a victim are in need of help you can call Casa De Misercordia, their number is 712-9591, or the Laredo police at 795-2800.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local bar reopens after shutdown

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Over the weekend, KGNS caught up with the Bar Nido owner and bartenders to see how they’re preparing for their re-re-opening during COVID-19.

News

PILLAR offering free HIV tests to the public

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to HIV.gov over one million people in the U.S. are living with HIV today and about 14% of them, or 1 in 7, don’t know it and need testing.

News

Early voting begins Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Texans can head out to the polls to cast their ballot for the local and presidential election when early voting sites in Webb County open on Tuesday.

News

Monday forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Not as Hot Tuesday, still quite warm after morning clouds. Hot midweek, Cooler Friday.

Latest News

News

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35

Updated: 4 hours ago
The accident happened on the northbound lanes right in front of Sames Dealership causing a partial closure of northbound I-35 at Mann Road.

News

National Night Out takes mascot dance contest virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
The public can vote for your favorite dancer by liking the video on the Laredo Police Department Facebook page and the agency with the most likes will take the crown.

Local

Fourteen-year-old gets surprise truck parade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Over 20 trucks rolled on down the road for Santiago Uvalle, who was celebrating his 14th birthday over the weekend.

State

Family seraching for missing soldier in Mexico

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents of U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Halliday handed out flyers with a picture of their son in Ciudad Juarez after receiving information that the soldier had been seen at the border.

Local

LISD to provide COVID-19 surveillance testing to atheltes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The clinics will take place on Monday, Oct. 12, and then again on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Local

Health department stresses the importance of the flu shot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says it’s extremely important to get your vaccine this season to avoid complications with the flu as well as other health issues.