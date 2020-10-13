Nixon High School reports positive case of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As districts continue to phase in more students into the classroom, more positive cases are being reported.

According to a letter obtained by KGNS, the latest positive case is from a Nixon High School student.

On Tuesday, the Laredo health authority confirmed that a positive case was reported at Laredo ISD by a student athlete who’s on the football team.

However, Doctor Trevino said the known exposures have been alerted and the health department has begun contact tracing.

