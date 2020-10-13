Police searching for man caught assaulting woman on camera

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Video surveillance catches a man allegedly brutally attacking a passenger in his truck, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding that man.

It happened during the early morning hours on Tuesday in south Laredo.

We want to warn you some parts of the video are hard to watch.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Ejido and Laredo.

Surveillance video catches the driver of a pick-up truck exiting the truck, opening the back door and appearing to hit the back seat passenger four times.

He then pulls the victim who appears to be a woman from the back seat throws her down to the ground and continues his attack.

Once on the floor, the man is seen dragging the victim from her hair as he kicks her.

The victim is seen using her hands and legs to protect herself from the assault.

The man is finally seen pushing her back into the truck and drives away.

Laredo police say they have serious concerns for the safety and well being of the female and are asking anyone who recognizes the man or the grey pick-up truck to call Laredo police at 795-2800.

