Retention payment approved for UISD employees
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD Board of Trustees have voted to award an incentive to their full time employees.
The vote for an employee retention incentive payment came during a special called meeting on Monday.
Under such a move, for example, paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees could get about $800 dollars.
Professional staff and teachers could get a supplement of $1,000.
That one time payment will go out on December 7th to full-time employees who have been with the district since October 30th and remain employed through to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
