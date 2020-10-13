Retention payment approved for UISD employees

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD Board of Trustees have voted to award an incentive to their full time employees.

The vote for an employee retention incentive payment came during a special called meeting on Monday.

Under such a move, for example, paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees could get about $800 dollars.

Professional staff and teachers could get a supplement of $1,000.

That one time payment will go out on December 7th to full-time employees who have been with the district since October 30th and remain employed through to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

