Save big money during Amazon Prime Day

To compete, Target and Walmart are offering sales events this week as well
On Your Side is your guide for Amazon Prime Day.
On Your Side is your guide for Amazon Prime Day.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Get ready to save big money and best of all you don’t even have to leave your home!

Amazon Prime Day Deals will go live starting at midnight pacific time and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the annual event to net huge profits.

Prime Day is usually in the summer but Amazon delayed it due to the pandemic.

This year, Amazon has created a new watch this deal button, which enables customers to set an alert to be notified when specific products go on sale.

This button is only available on Amazon’s mobile app so make sure you don’t miss them!

To compete, Target and Walmart are offering sales events this week also.

