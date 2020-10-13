Webb CISD employees test positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two employees test positive for COVID-19, Webb CISD is going back to remote learning.

The district announced this through their social media pages on Monday.

The memo said this was done in “out of abundance of caution.”

Starting Tuesday, teachers will be contacting students to provide Zoom links and meeting times.

They go on to say UIL athletic practices and competitions will be postponed until further notice.

Sanitation of the entire campus has been taking place and will continue throughout the days ahead.

Students and staff who may have been in close contact were notified.

As of this announcement, no student has tested positive for the virus.

