When October goes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the month of October continues, we are still waiting for that first major cold front of the fall season.

Although we did see some overcast skies for most of Monday, morning, we’ll still experience hot and humid afternoons.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

Expect nothing but clear and sunny skies from here on out until possibly Thursday evening.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into Thursday evening, things will start to cool down overnight and we are expecting some clouds to move into our area.

We’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain from Thursday into Friday morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures will finally feel like fall on Friday, we’ll see a high of 76 degrees and lows in the 50s.

Unfortunately, this won’t last too long, we are looking to bounce back to the 80s and then the 90s on Sunday.

Hopefully, once we see that first cold front, we’ll see more as we get to the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.