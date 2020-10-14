A little less summer, a little more autumn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are expecting another couple of days of summer-like temperatures, but no worries a cold front is on the way!

On Wednesday we are going to wake up to temperatures in the low 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees.

Of course because of the humidity, it’s going to feel more like 100 degrees.

Then on Thursday we are actually going to see a high of 100 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain in the evening.

As we head into the wee hours of the night, things will start to drop and we are expecting some clouds to move in and give us a 30 percent chance of rain.

Now on Friday we are going to see a high of 75 degrees still keeping with that 30 percent chance of rain.

Don’t get too comfortable, the 80s and 90s will be back in our forecast on Sunday but it will be a nice break from all the heat we have been experiencing lately.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.