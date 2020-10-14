Border Region Health Center providing COVID Crisis Counseling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The stress that has come with the pandemic certainly has taken a toll on the lives of many, limiting what some are able to do but a local organization wants you to know there is help available.

The pandemic has affected many in our community, not only financially, but it’s also affecting their mental health.

Border Region has announced a new counseling program that was created to help anyone ages three and up who has been affected by the pandemic.

Representatives say no cost is necessary and all services are confidential.

The program is for everyone! which includes assistance to essential workers such as medical health professionals, parents, teachers, and students that are experiencing anxiety or depression due to COVID- 19.

The program will be active until June of 2021.

