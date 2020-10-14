Child reunited with parents after agents thwart human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A family is reunited after Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged human smuggling attempts in separate instances.

The first one happened on Thursday of last week when a van with company logos came into the checkpoint along I-35 and was referred to secondary inspection.

It was there that 16 people were found hidden inside a compartment behind the cab of the vehicle.

Two of those people were a married couple from Honduras who said they had been separated from their young son by the smugglers.

Two hours later, a minivan approached the same checkpoint.

An agent noticed one of the people in the van matched a description of the child from the earlier case.

The driver claimed the boy was hers but that was found to be false because the boy’s parents had provided documented proof.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen was arrested and the child was reunited with his parents.

