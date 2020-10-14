City working on lifting travel restrictions at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After months of waiting, officials are looking to lift the restrictions on border crossings in our area.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, Mayor Pete Saenz mentioned that they’re expecting a declaration to be made between the federal and Mexican government about opening bridges.

There is a high expectation that bridges will be open by October 21t.

At that time, Dr. Victor Treviño and Richard Chamberlain will provide their plan to mitigate and screen in conjunction with CBP.

The mayor says they’re hoping this week to hear more from everyone more specifically U.S. and Mexican officials.

The bridges have been closed to non-essential travelers since the pandemic started back in March.

