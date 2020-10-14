Advertisement

City working on lifting travel restrictions at the border

Mayor Pete Saenz mentioned that they’re expecting a declaration to be made between the federal and Mexican government about opening bridges
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After months of waiting, officials are looking to lift the restrictions on border crossings in our area.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, Mayor Pete Saenz mentioned that they’re expecting a declaration to be made between the federal and Mexican government about opening bridges.

There is a high expectation that bridges will be open by October 21t.

At that time, Dr. Victor Treviño and Richard Chamberlain will provide their plan to mitigate and screen in conjunction with CBP.

The mayor says they’re hoping this week to hear more from everyone more specifically U.S. and Mexican officials.

The bridges have been closed to non-essential travelers since the pandemic started back in March.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local couple hosting creepy car costume contest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Every year the Pinson Family holds extravagant Halloween events but this year they are giving others a chance to win some free treats.

Local

Local couple hosting creepy car costume contest

Updated: 5 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Zapata County confirms 343 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials in Zapata County have reported another three cases of COVID-19.

Local

Border Region Health Center providing COVID Crisis Counseling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Region has announced a new counseling program that was created to help anyone ages three and up who has been affected by the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Mexican Mafia member sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal entry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
David Villarreal-Leal, 47, from Nuevo Laredo pleaded guilty back in February for re-entering the U.S. after having been previously removed.

Local

Mexican National sentenced to four years for drug smuggling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man from Nuevo Leon, Mexico will spend a little over four years for conspiracy to import 61 pounds of heroin into the country.

Local

Pink to Do announces Pars Fore Pink Golf Tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The nonprofit organization is looking to drive a lot of golfers to its event that seeks to raise funds for those who are battling cancer.

Local

LMC to unveil new artwork for Angel of Hope Project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Medical Center is coming together to unveil its Angel of Hope Painting for Cancer survivors virtually.

Weather

A little less summer, a little more autumn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We are expecting another day of hot and humid conditions but a cold front is on its way!

News

TxDot: “be safe and pay attention”

Updated: 11 hours ago
In a new report from the Texas Department of Transportation, also known as TxDot, they say one in five of all states' traffic deaths involves pedestrians.