Dengue cases on the rise in Nuevo Laredo

The county is working with the local health department as efforts to fight dengue
Nuevo Laredo seeing an increase in dengue cases
Nuevo Laredo seeing an increase in dengue cases(Julio Pruneda)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As if worrying about contracting COVID-19 isn’t bad enough, people living in Nuevo Laredo are now having to worry about another potentially painful virus.

Our sister city is seeing the number of dengue cases pass the number of coronavirus cases.

Health officials reported roughly 200 possible cases of dengue and only 70 cases of COVID-19 in Nuevo Laredo.

Dengue cases are skyrocketing across the state of Tamaulipas as they report over 1,000 suspected cases.

As a result, the county is working with the local health department as efforts to fight dengue.

Dengue is passed by mosquitos and while not typically fatal can be painful causing high fevers, headaches, rashes and body pain.

