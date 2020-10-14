Advertisement

Early voting turnout strongest in years

According to the Webb County Elections Office, the first day of early voting numbers reflect a 24% increase.
Early voting numbers are in
Early voting numbers are in
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The numbers are in for the first day of early voting.

Turns out the first day of early voting was the strongest first day of early voting turnouts in recent years.

Tuesday’s total reflects a 24% increase from the first day of early voting as of 6 p.m.

These are the numbers given to us by the Webb County Elections Office.

So far, 3,874 people voted in person and there were 267 mail in ballots submitted for a total of 4,141.

It seems like the majority of people, 964, went to the Laredo Fire Department with the Billy Hall Administration Building in second with 723.

Just to give you some context, compared to presidential election years before these numbers for the first day of early voting are staggering.

Back in 2012 when President Barack Obama was seeking re-election against republican candidate Mitt Romney, the turnout on the first day in Webb County was 3,958.

Then the following election where then-candidate Donald Trump was going up against Hillary Clinton the turnout was 3,341.

Now compare it to 2018 during the mid-term election when Beto O’Rourke faced off against Ted Cruz 4,137 turned out just four votes less than Tuesday’s total.

