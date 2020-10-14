Elections administrator addresses issues with mail-in ballots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On this second day of early voting, many of the polling sites are still experiencing long lines.

Officials tell us one of the reasons for this is the number of national, state, and local races on the ballot.

Because the election here in Webb County is a joint election, depending on where you live you will be voting on candidates vying for positions with Webb County, City of Laredo, Laredo College, Laredo ISD, United ISD and Webb Consolidated ISD.

On top of that if you are a resident of Laredo you’ve got seven propositions you need to decide on so reading them before hitting the polls will help shorten the time you spend at the polls.

As for mail-in ballots, Elections Administrator Salvador Tellez tells us some people have complained about having their mail-in ballot returned to them after they attempted to mail it back to the Elections Office.

Tellez responded saying the cause comes from the ballot being larger than usual and needing additional postage to cover the cost.

“The more the package weighs, the more you’re going to get charged and this election, there are three ballots, plus two envelopes that are going to be mailed together, so the weight is a little larger or heavier that normal, and it’s going to require at least a minimal of two or three stamps to be placed on the envelope outside for it to get here to us.”

That cost is the responsibility of the voter.

If you want to save that money, you can hand deliver your mail-in ballot to the Elections Office but you will have to park and go into the office personally. There is no curb-side service and no one else can deliver it for you. It has to be the voter in person and you’ll need to show an ID.

As of Wednesday, there have been 5,200 requests for mail-in ballots and that doesn’t include any requests submitted today or through the deadline date of October 23rd.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.