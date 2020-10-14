Advertisement

Elysian Social Club holds Halloween parade

On Saturday, the Elysian Social Club hosted their parade which was coordinated to give the young members of the court an opportunity to show off their Halloween costumes and car designs.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local club hosts their 2020 court with a drive-in movie and Halloween parade.

The president of the club Maru Martinez says they are working hard to find creative ways to keep the traditions of the Elysian Social Club going.

The Elysian Social Club focuses on getting their debs and escorts prepared to be a part of the community and they’ve been in Laredo for 80 years.

This year they’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Black and White Ball.

The ball is customarily celebrated in November but has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17th.

This year’s court is comprised of 11 debutantes and escorts.

