Advertisement

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.(Source: Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway, WTVM)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Sports

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

Local

LMC to unveil new artwork for Angel of Hope Project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Medical Center is coming together to unveil its Angel of Hope Painting for Cancer survivors virtually.

Latest News

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

News

Elections administrator addresses issues with mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
As for mail-in ballots, Elections Administrator Salvador Tellez tells us some people have complained about having their mail-in ballot returned to them after they attempted to mail it back to the Elections Office.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) discusses Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

News

Police asks community to help find individuals

Updated: 2 hours ago
Investigator Joe Baeza reminds us that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and if you know anything, you need to break the silence.