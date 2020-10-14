LMC to unveil new artwork for Angel of Hope Project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Medical Center is coming together to unveil its Angel of Hope Painting for Cancer survivors virtually.

For the 11th year in a row, LMC invited local artist Allan Gindic to paint his own rendition of the Angel of Hope to pay tribute to those who are battling cancer, those who have lost their lives as well as survivors of the disease.

The painting is then signed by cancer survivors and hung in the A.R. Sanchez Cancer Center.

Due to the pandemic, they will be hosting the ceremony virtually on LMC’s Facebook page.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the hospitals main entrance.

