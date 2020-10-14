Local couple hosting creepy car costume contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local couple is looking to make the best out of the upcoming Halloween holiday as they invite you to come over to their house from a distance.

The Pinson Family usually hosts a huge Halloween bash every year but because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, they decided to get creative this time around.

Lorna and Bert Pinson are inviting the community to get into the spooky spirit by decorating their cars.

Contestants will have a shot at winning three of the cash prizes.

On October 31st, cars will be able to line-up outside the home after six in the evening and a mystery judge will help pick the lucky winners.

Their address is 704 Andrew Lane.

All they ask is that you bring a sheet a paper with your contact information.

