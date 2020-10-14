Advertisement

Local organization celebrates “Pride at the Polls”

Organizers say it's not about supporting a specific candidate but instead by hosting this event they want to prove the LGBTQ+ community can show up in large numbers to the poll.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One voter group is pushing to leave their mark during the 2020 election.

As thousands of voters head to the polls, the LGBTQ+ community plans to make an impact with a community-led event.

It’s called “Pride at the Polls," that’s when members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community come together to cast their vote at the same time and date during this election season.

Organizers say the intention of Pride at the Polls is to increase voter turnout among the LGBTQ+ community and particularly younger people.

According to a study by UCLA’s William Institute 21% of LGBT adults are not registered to vote and 50% are registered democrats.

Organizers say it’s not about supporting a specific candidate.

Instead, by hosting this event they want to prove they can show up in large numbers to the poll.

Just like the Hispanic, black, and female vote their vote should also be sought out by political parties and candidates.

“By coordinating such an event, we are showing our own community and other communities that we are here,” said Jorge Quijano. “We are a force, we are letting people know we are not here to allow other people to dictate our rights. We are here to dictate our own rights. We all have different views and that’s okay.”

Laredo’s Pride at the Poll event is set to take place on October 23rd from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m .

Those who participate are asked to show up and vote at the Billy Hall Junior Administrative Building voting site.

You are encouraged to wear and decorate your vehicles with flags and pride slogans, wear a mask, and no electioneering will be allowed.

If you vote before this event, you are still welcomed to join the pride affair!

More details on this community event can be found on Facebook events under “Pride at the Poll Laredo.”

