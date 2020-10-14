Advertisement

Local teacher shares battle with breast cancer

One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life and each year more than 2,000 men will, as well. That’s why Melissa wants to share her story with the community.
Melissa Jaimes
Melissa Jaimes(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Get your pink ready! It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.

One local teacher wears the color not just as a supporter, but also as a survivor.

“What else do we do?” said Melissa Jaimes.

“Ride our bikes outside in the front yard," said Louie, Melissa’s son.

Melissa and her sons Louie and Ethan love spending time together, but when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer one year ago, she had to explain to them something that is difficult for a three year old and seven year old to understand.

“Mommy was going to be tired," Melissa said. “Mommy sometimes wouldn’t have the energy to play with them. My older one was the one who took it a little bit harder, especially the loss of my hair because he always knew mom with long, dark hair. He always liked that about me. It was tough, but I’m tougher.”

That’s what Melissa reminded herself as she went through the recovery process.

“I discovered it myself. I felt a lump on my breast. I kind of brushed it off at the beginning and thought ‘oh, maybe it’s nothing.’ In the back of my mind, I knew it was something because it felt different from what I had normally felt before when doing a self-exam."

She was diagnosed the day after her 37th birthday. Now she celebrates her 38th birthday on October 13th.

“I’ll be 38 years old, and I’m happy to be here, alive. I beat cancer, so it will be a great day.”

That’s why Melissa wants to share her story, to remind women and men to do monthly self-exams and get mammograms.

She says if she had done that, she may have known sooner.

“There are so many women being diagnosed before they’re 40. Why wait? You know your body. You know if you feel something different, push for it. It’s your body.”

Nearing the end of her journey, Melissa has just one more surgery left to go in November.

“Hopefully that will be it, and I’ll be able to close this chapter of my life and keep going from there.”

Melissa also recommends for anyone affected by breast cancer to find support groups.

