Mexican Mafia member sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A member of the Mexican Mafia is sentenced to nine years in prison for illegally entering the country.

David Villarreal-Leal, 47, from Nuevo Laredo pleaded guilty back in February for re-entering the U.S. after having been previously removed.

Back in 2001 Villarreal Lea was convicted for transporting nearly 500 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. He was also found guilty for conspiring with others in a money laundering scheme involving $1.4 million dollars.

Villarreal will serve his sentence and then face deportation.

