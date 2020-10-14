Advertisement

Mexican Mafia member sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal entry

David Villarreal-Leal, 47, from Nuevo Laredo pleaded guilty back in February for re-entering the U.S. after having been previously removed.
MGN
MGN (KKTV)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A member of the Mexican Mafia is sentenced to nine years in prison for illegally entering the country.

David Villarreal-Leal, 47, from Nuevo Laredo pleaded guilty back in February for re-entering the U.S. after having been previously removed.

Back in 2001 Villarreal Lea was convicted for transporting nearly 500 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. He was also found guilty for conspiring with others in a money laundering scheme involving $1.4 million dollars.

Villarreal will serve his sentence and then face deportation.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Region Health Center providing COVID Crisis Counseling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Region has announced a new counseling program that was created to help anyone ages three and up who has been affected by the pandemic.

Local

Mexican National sentenced to four years for drug smuggling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man from Nuevo Leon, Mexico will spend a little over four years for conspiracy to import 61 pounds of heroin into the country.

Local

Pink to Do announces Pars Fore Pink Golf Tournament

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The nonprofit organization is looking to drive a lot of golfers to its event that seeks to raise funds for those who are battling cancer.

Local

LMC to unveil new artwork for Angel of Hope Project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Medical Center is coming together to unveil its Angel of Hope Painting for Cancer survivors virtually.

Latest News

Weather

A little less summer, a little more autumn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We are expecting another day of hot and humid conditions but a cold front is on its way!

News

TxDot: “be safe and pay attention”

Updated: 9 hours ago
In a new report from the Texas Department of Transportation, also known as TxDot, they say one in five of all states' traffic deaths involves pedestrians.

News

Early voting turnout strongest in years

Updated: 10 hours ago
According to the Webb County Elections Office, the first day of early voting numbers reflect a 24% increase.

News

Local teacher shares battle with breast cancer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life and each year more than 2,000 men will, as well. That’s why Melissa wants to share her story with the community.

News

Tuesday forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hotter through Thursday. Much cooler, shower chance Friday, then warmer on weekend.

News

Local organization celebrates “Pride at the Polls”

Updated: 12 hours ago
Organizers say it’s not about supporting a specific candidate but instead by hosting this event they want to prove the LGBTQ+ community can show up in large numbers to the poll.