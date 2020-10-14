Mexican National sentenced to four years for drug smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man from Nuevo Leon, Mexico will spend a little over four years in federal prison for drug smuggling.

Thirty-year-old Marcos Braylobsky Cantu-Hernandez pleaded guilty for an incident that happened on September 21st of last year.

According to court documents, Cantu-Hernandez attempted to enter the U.S. through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge and was referred to secondary inspection.

When agents searched his vehicle, they found 28 bundles of heroin inside the car’s rocker panels.

The drugs weighed roughly 61 pounds and had an estimated street value of one million dollars.

Cantu-Hernandez is expected to face deportation following his sentencing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.