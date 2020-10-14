New Dunkin’ donut is scary spicy

(CNN) – Just in time for Halloween, Dunkin' is putting some scary heat in its pastry lineup.

The new treat is called the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

It’s topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers. To top it off, it’s dusted with red sugar.

🔥 A donut… but make it SPICY!🔥 Introducing the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut ft. strawberry flavored icing with cayenne & ghost pepper for a sweet heat treat at Dunkin’. 👻 🌶️ Grab one & show your spicy side. 🔥🍩 pic.twitter.com/dYgBp7eCMj — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 14, 2020

The sweet heat treat is available at participating locations until December.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.